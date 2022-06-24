Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Earnings: Highlights of BlackBerry’s (BB) Q1 2023 results
Smartphone company BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) reported total revenue of $168 million for the first quarter of 2023, compared to $174 million in the same period last year.
During the three-month period, the tech firm incurred a net loss of $181 million or $0.35 per share, compared to a loss of $62 million for $0.11 per share last year. Adjusted loss, on a per-share basis, remained unchanged at $0.05 per share.
“The IoT business maintained its momentum of new design wins in rapidly growing core Auto domains, including Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and Digital Cockpits, and delivered a third consecutive record quarter for pre-production revenues. The Cybersecurity business demonstrated solid traction in the market by recording double-digit year-over-year billings growth,” said John Chen, CEO of BlackBerry.
