Earnings: Highlights of BlackBerry’s (BB) Q4 2022 results

Smartphone company BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) reported total revenue of $185 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $210 million in the same period last year.

The company reported a net income of $144 million for the three-month period, compared to a net loss of $315 million last year. On a per-share basis, it was a loss of $0.03 per share, compared to a loss of $0.56 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings halved to $0.01 per share.

