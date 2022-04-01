Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Earnings: Highlights of BlackBerry’s (BB) Q4 2022 results
Smartphone company BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB) reported total revenue of $185 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $210 million in the same period last year.
The company reported a net income of $144 million for the three-month period, compared to a net loss of $315 million last year. On a per-share basis, it was a loss of $0.03 per share, compared to a loss of $0.56 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings halved to $0.01 per share.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Lennar Corporation (LEN): A few points to keep in mind while considering this stock
Shares of Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN) were down over 2% on Thursday. The stock has dropped 29% year-to-date and 20% over the past 12 months. The company delivered encouraging results
Key highlights from Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) Q2 2022 earnings results
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Sales increased 3% year-over-year to $33.8 billion. Sales growth was 3.8% in constant currency. Net earnings attributable
LULU Stock: Lululemon Athletica enters new fiscal year all charged up
Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is one of the few retailers in the consumer discretionary segment that has remained unaffected by the macro headwinds so far. But the athletic apparel