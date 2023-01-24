Earnings Infographic: Highlights of Danaher Corporation’s (DHR) Q4 results

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR), a provider of industrial and medical products, reported higher sales and net profit for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fourth quarter net income was $2.21 billion, or $2.99 per share, compared to $1.75 billion or $2.39 per share in the same period of last year. Adjusted earnings increased 7% year-over-year to $2.87 per share.

The bottom line benefitted from a 3% increase in net sales to $8.37 billion, with strong contributions from the Life Sciences and Diagnositcs segments. Core revenue growth was 7.5%.