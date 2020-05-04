Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Infographic: Highlights of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN) Q2 2020 earnings report
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) reported weaker-than-expected earnings and revenues for the second quarter of 2020. The company’s stock dropped sharply early Monday following the announcement.
The packaged food company posted earnings of $0.77 per share for the second quarter, on an adjusted basis, down from $1.20 per share reported a year earlier. Unadjusted profit declined to $364 million or $1.0 per share from $426 million or $1.17 per share in the second quarter of 2019. Analysts had forecast a higher number.
Meanwhile, revenues advanced 4% annually to $10.89 billion, but came in below analysts’ forecast.
Tyson Foods’ shares closed the last trading session sharply lower. The stock has lost 33% so far this year and 20% in the past twelve months.
Most Popular
Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: VKTX) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript
Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Q1 2020 earnings call dated Apr. 30, 2020 Corporate Participants: Stephanie Diaz -- Manager, Investor Relations Brian Lian -- President and Chief Executive Officer Greg Zante -- Senior Vice President, Finance Analysts:
Apple (AAPL) expects Services business to face headwinds in Q3
The Big Five tech companies (Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google and Microsoft) reported their quarterly earnings last week. Amid the challenging global environment, all these giants reported strong quarterly results. Apple
360 Finance (QFIN) banks on risk management capabilities to sail through Covid-19 crisis
360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) has carved a niche for itself in financial services by using a unique business model to cater to the credit requirements of underserved customers. The