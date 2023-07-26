Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Earnings: Danaher Corporation (DHR) Q2 2023 sales and profit decline
Technology company Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) reported lower sales and net profit for the second quarter of 2023.
Second-quarter net income was $1.11 billion, or $1.49 per share, compared to $1.66 billion or $2.25 per share in the same period of last year. Adjusted earnings decreased 25% year-over-year to $2.05 per share.
The bottom line was hurt by an 8% fall in net sales to $7.16 billion, mainly due to lower sales in the Diagnostics and Biotechnology segments.
Prior Performance
