Earnings: Danaher Corporation (DHR) Q2 2023 sales and profit decline

Technology company Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) reported lower sales and net profit for the second quarter of 2023.

Second-quarter net income was $1.11 billion, or $1.49 per share, compared to $1.66 billion or $2.25 per share in the same period of last year. Adjusted earnings decreased 25% year-over-year to $2.05 per share.

The bottom line was hurt by an 8% fall in net sales to $7.16 billion, mainly due to lower sales in the Diagnostics and Biotechnology segments.

