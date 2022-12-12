Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Earnings Infographic: Oracle (ORCL) Q2 2023 revenue rises 18%
Software giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) Monday said its second-quarter revenues rose 18%. Meanwhile, adjusted earnings remained unchanged year-over-year. The results beat Wall Street’s forecasts.
At $12.3 billion, revenues were up 18% year-over-year in the second quarter of fiscal 2023. The top line also exceeded the market’s projection.
Adjusted earnings were unchanged year-over-year at $1.21 per share in the most recent quarter, but topped expectations. Net income, including one-off items, was $1.74 billion or $0.63 per share, compared to a loss of $1.25 billion or $0.46 per share last year.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Oracle’s Q2 results
“Our goals are ambitious: fully automate clinical trials to shorten the time it takes to deliver lifesaving new drugs to patients, enable doctors to easily access better information leading to better patient outcomes, and provide public health professionals with an early warning system that locates and identifies new pathogens in time to prevent the next pandemic. The scale of this opportunity is unprecedented—and so is the responsibility that goes along with it,” said Oracle’s CTO Larry Ellison.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Plastiq plans major investments in business post-IPO: CEO Eliot Buchanan
The payments market witnessed significant growth in recent years, especially during the pandemic that triggered widespread adoption of digital payment services. Plastiq, Inc., a leading payment automation platform, has played
Why you should add this tech stock to your 2023 watchlist
Investors, in general, is skeptical about advertising stocks these days as enterprises cut back on ad spending in response to the economic slump. But, ad tech company Trade Desk, Inc.
Three key takeaways from Chewy’s (CHWY) third quarter earnings report
Shares of Chewy Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) were up 5% on Friday, a day after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter of 2022 and provided an encouraging