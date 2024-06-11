ORCL Earnings: A snapshot of Oracle’s Q4 2024 report

Software giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) on Tuesday reported a decrease in net income, on an adjusted basis, for the fourth quarter of 2024. However, earnings came in above estimates.
May-quarter revenues totaled $14.3 billion, compared to $13.84 billion in the same period last year. Earnings, excluding special items, were $1.63 per share in the fourth quarter, compared to $1.67 per share in the prior-year period. The bottom line topped expectations.
On an unadjusted basis, the tech firm reported a net income of $3.14 billion or $1.11 per share for the fourth quarter, compared to $3.32 billion or $1.19 per share in the corresponding period of 2023.
Prior Performance
