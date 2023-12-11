Oracle (ORCL) Q2 2024 earnings beat estimates; revenue up 5%

Software giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported higher net income, on an adjusted basis, and revenues for the second quarter of 2024. Earnings also came in above Wall Street’s forecast.

November-quarter revenues totaled $12.9 billion, compared to $12.3 billion in the corresponding period of 2023. Analysts were looking for a bigger amount for the latest quarter. Earnings, excluding special items, was $1.34 per share in the second quarter, compared to $1.21 per share in the prior-year period. Earnings topped expectations.

On an unadjusted basis, the tech firm reported net income of $2.50 billion or $0.89 per share for Q2, compared to $1.74 billion or $0.63 per share in the prior year quarter.

Prior Performance