Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Oracle (ORCL) Q2 2024 earnings beat estimates; revenue up 5%
Software giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported higher net income, on an adjusted basis, and revenues for the second quarter of 2024. Earnings also came in above Wall Street’s forecast.
November-quarter revenues totaled $12.9 billion, compared to $12.3 billion in the corresponding period of 2023. Analysts were looking for a bigger amount for the latest quarter. Earnings, excluding special items, was $1.34 per share in the second quarter, compared to $1.21 per share in the prior-year period. Earnings topped expectations.
On an unadjusted basis, the tech firm reported net income of $2.50 billion or $0.89 per share for Q2, compared to $1.74 billion or $0.63 per share in the prior year quarter.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Important takeaways from Broadcom’s (AVGO) Q4 2023 earnings
Semiconductor company Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) ended fiscal 2023 on a positive note, delivering strong results for the fourth quarter. In the new fiscal year, the company’s focus will be
Here’s what Signet Jewelers (SIG) expects for the holiday season and beyond
Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG) were down over 2% on Friday. The stock has gained 40% year-to-date and 27% over the past three months. The jewelry retailer saw
DOCU Earnings: DocuSign Q3 2024 revenue up 9%; profit beats estimates
eSignature service provider DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOCU) reported higher revenues and better-than-expected adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2024. The company also provided guidance for the fourth quarter and