Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Earnings: Lyft reports adjusted profit for Q1 2022; revenue up 44%
Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) has announced operating results for the first quarter of 2022, reporting an adjusted profit compared to a loss last year. The bottom line benefitted from a sharp increase in revenues.
The ride-hailing company reported a net income of $24.6 million for the first three months of fiscal 2022, on an adjusted basis, compared to a loss of $114.1 million in the year-ago quarter. Including special items, it was a net loss of $196.9 million or $0.57 per share for the March quarter, compared to a loss of $427.3 million or $1.31 per share in the same period of last year.
First-quarter revenues increased 44% year-over-year to $875.6 million even as rideshare volumes reached a new COVID high. The results also exceeded the management’s outlook.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Lyft’s Q1 2022 earnings
“We will continue improving service levels to benefit our business in the near-term and put us in the best position to support increasing demand over the long-term. We also expect to strategically invest in key business initiatives to support our continued growth,” said Elaine Paul, chief financial officer of Lyft.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Yum! Brands (YUM) Q1 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported first quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue increased 4% year-over-year to $1.54 billion. Net income rose 22% to $399 million while EPS grew
AMD Earnings: Advanced Micro Devices Q1 profit, revenue beat estimates
Chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) on Tuesday reported higher earnings and revenues for the first quarter of 2022. The numbers also topped analysts’ estimates. Adjusted earnings rose to
SBUX Earnings: Highlights of Starbucks’ Q2 2022 earnings report
Coffee chain Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) on Tuesday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022, reporting an increase in revenues amid positive comparable store performance. The company reported