Earnings: Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 earnings rise; revenue up 12%

Software giant Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Tuesday reported an increase in fourth-quarter earnings, continuing the recent trend. All three operating segments of the company — the maker of the popular Windows operating system — registered growth.

In the final three months of fiscal 2022, net profit rose to $16.74 billion or $2.23 per share from $16.46 billion or $2.17 per share in the comparable period of last year. The latest number fell short of market’s projection.

During the three-month period, there was a 12% increase in revenues to $51.9 billion. Analysts had predicted a faster growth. Microsoft’s stock dropped on Tuesday evening soon after the earnings announcement.

“We see real opportunity to help every customer in every industry use digital technology to overcome today’s challenges and emerge stronger. No company is better positioned than Microsoft to help organizations deliver on their digital imperative – so they can do more with less.,” said Microsoft’s CEO Satya Nadella.

