Categories Earnings, Industrials
Earnings: Newell Brands (NWL) reports Q1 2020 results
Suspends full year 2020 guidance
Newell Brands (NASDAQ: NWL) today announced its first quarter financial results for the period ended March 31, 2020.
GAAP Net loss was $1.27 billion, or ($3.02) per share, compared to net loss $151 million or $0.36 per share in the first quarter of 2019.
Net sales declined 8% to $1.9 billion.
COVID-19 had a significant impact on Newell’s sales in March and April, and the company had encountered a sales decline of approximately 25% in April. The company expects this trend to continue through the second quarter.
Although we delivered performance in line with or ahead of expectations in Q1, we expect Q2 to be a very challenging quarter. We are encouraged, however, by the pockets of strength we are seeing in the Food and Commercial businesses as well as recent point of sale trends in the Appliances & Cookware business in the U.S. We remain confident in our liquidity position and our ability to successfully navigate the enterprise during these difficult times.Ravi Saligram, CEO
You may also like:
Most Popular
After Q1 surprise, Tesla (TSLA) lays out roadmap to navigate virus-infected market
Surprising everyone, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) made an impressive start to 2020, reporting profit for the third consecutive quarter. The electric car maker owes the positive results mainly to regulatory
Apple (AAPL) Q2 Earnings: Key highlights in four charts
Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) reported its financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, on Thursday. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic's unprecedented global impact, the results exceeded analysts' expectations. Apple
eBay’s inflated Q1 bottomline is taking the sheen off pandemic benefits
Firstly, let me confess my love for eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) as a brand. I think it offers great value to users, especially when it comes to auto parts. The company