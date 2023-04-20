Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Earnings: Nucor Corporation (NUE) reports lower sales and profit for Q1
Steel manufacturer Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) reported lower sales and net profit for the first quarter of 2033. The company also provided guidance for the second quarter.
First-quarter 2023 net profit declined sharply to $1.14 billion or $4.45 per share from $2.10 billion or $7.67 per share in the corresponding period of last year.
The bottom line was negatively impacted by a 17% fall in net sales to $8.71 billion. Total shipments increased 4% year-over-year to 6.03 million tons, as an 18% growth in the core Sheet segment more than offset a decline in the Bars division.
“Average steel mill utilization rates and profit margins were both up in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter, with sheet and plate mills seeing some of the largest gains. This, coupled with year-over-year gains in automotive and stability in energy, gives us confidence that 2023 will be another very profitable year for Nucor,” said the company’s CEO Leon Topalian.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
D.R. Horton (DHI) Q2 2023 Earnings Summary
D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) reported consolidated revenues of $8 billion for the second quarter of 2023 which was relatively unchanged from the same period last year. Net income attributable
How Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) performed in Q1 2023
Rail transportation company Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) on Thursday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023, reporting higher revenues and flat earnings. First-quarter net income was $1.63
AXP Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from American Express’ Q1 2023 financial results
American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenues net of interest expense increased 22% year-over-year to $14.2 billion. Net income decreased 13% to