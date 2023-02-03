Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Earnings: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Q1 profit falls as revenues drop 31%
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) on Friday reported a sharp fall in fourth-quarter revenues and adjusted earnings.
Total revenues plunged 31% year-over-year to $3.41 billion in the three months ended December 2022. Excluding REGEN-COV and Ronapreve, however, revenues increased by 14%.
The biotechnology firm’s fourth-quarter adjusted earnings nearly halved to $12.56 per share from $23.42 per share in the same period of 2021. Unadjusted profit was $1.20 billion or $10.50 per share, compared to $2.23 billion or $19.69 per share last year.
“In 2023, we remain committed to achieving the full potential of our diverse commercial- and clinical-stage portfolio, with a particular focus on aflibercept 8 mg, Dupixent in a variety of type 2 allergic diseases, and our promising oncology and hematology assets,” said the company’s CEO Leonard Schleifer.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Infographic: How Starbucks (SBUX) performed in Q1 2023
Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Consolidated net revenues increased 8% year-over-year to $8.7 billion, in line with projections. Global comparable store sales increased
Earnings: Google parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) reports lower Q4 profit
Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL, GOOG) on Thursday reported a 1% increase in fourth-quarter 2022 revenues, with strong contributions from the cloud business. The company, which owns the largest internet search
HOG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2022 financial results
Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $1.14 billion. Net income attributable to Harley-Davidson, Inc. rose 94% YoY to $42 million,