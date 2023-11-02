Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
REGN Earnings: Regeneron Pharma Q3 revenue, adj. profit increase
Healthcare firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) on Thursday reported an increase in adjusted earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2023.
September quarter revenues rose 15% year-over-year to $3.36 billion. Net product sales, which account for more than 50% of total revenues, edged down by 1%.
Adjusted earnings moved up 4% to $11.59 per share in Q3 from $11.14 per share in the same period of 2022. Unadjusted profit was $1.0 billion or $8.89 per share, compared to $1.32 billion or $11.66 per share last year.
“We have continued our momentum in the third quarter of 2023 with double-digit year-over-year revenue growth, driven by strong Dupixent and Libtayo performance, as well as strong initial uptake of EYLEA HD following its late August launch,” said the company’s CEO Leonard Schleifer.
Prior Performance
