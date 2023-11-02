REGN Earnings: Regeneron Pharma Q3 revenue, adj. profit increase

Healthcare firm Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) on Thursday reported an increase in adjusted earnings and revenues for the third quarter of 2023.

September quarter revenues rose 15% year-over-year to $3.36 billion. Net product sales, which account for more than 50% of total revenues, edged down by 1%.

Adjusted earnings moved up 4% to $11.59 per share in Q3 from $11.14 per share in the same period of 2022. Unadjusted profit was $1.0 billion or $8.89 per share, compared to $1.32 billion or $11.66 per share last year.

“We have continued our momentum in the third quarter of 2023 with double-digit year-over-year revenue growth, driven by strong Dupixent and Libtayo performance, as well as strong initial uptake of EYLEA HD following its late August launch,” said the company’s CEO Leonard Schleifer.

