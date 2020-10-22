Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, LATEST, Technology
Infographic: Seagate Technology (STX) Q1 earnings drop but beat view
Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX), a leading provider of data storage solutions, Thursday said its earnings declined in the first quarter of 2021, owing to a 10% fall in revenues. The bottom line, however, came in above Wall Street’s expectations.
At $2.31 billion, first-quarter revenues were down 10% from the corresponding period of 2020 and below the consensus forecast.
Consequently, adjusted earnings dropped to $0.93 per share from $1.03 per share last year, but exceeded estimates. Meanwhile, net income rose to $223 million or $0.86 per share from $200 million or $0.74 per share in the first quarter of 2020.
Read management/analysts’ comments of Seagate’s Q1 2021 results
Seagate’s shares made modest gains on Thursday evening following the announcement, after closing the regular session higher.
(this story will be updated shortly)
