Key highlights from Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Q4 2020 earnings results
Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE: AAP) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 12% to $2.4 billion compared to last year. Comparable store sales rose 4.7%.
Net income was $112 million, or $1.65 per share, compared to $96 million, or $1.38 per share, last year.
Adjusted EPS increased 14% to $1.87 compared to analysts’ estimate of $1.97.
