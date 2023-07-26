Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail

eBay Q2 Earnings: Here’s everything you need to know

E-commerce platform eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) on Wednesday reported financial results for the second quarter of 2023. The company also provided guidance for the third quarter.

Revenues came in at $2.54 billion in the June quarter, compared to $2.42 billion in the corresponding period of 2022. Net income, excluding special items, was $1.03 per share vs. $0.99 per share in the prior-year period.

The company reported an unadjusted profit of $171 million or $0.32 per share for the second quarter, compared to a loss of $531 million or $0.95 per share in the same period of last year.

