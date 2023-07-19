Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Baker Hughes’ (BKR) Q2 2023 results

Energy technology company Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) released results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting a sharp increase in adjusted profit and revenues.
- The company’s revenue totaled $6.3 billion in the June quarter, which is up 25% from the comparable period of 2022
- The top line benefitted from a 28% year-over-year increase in orders to $7.5 billion
- Net income attributable to the company was $410 million during the three-month period, compared to a loss of $839 million last year
- On a per-share basis, unadjusted earnings were $0.40, which marked an improvement from the $0.84 loss reported last year
- Adjusted profit came in at $0.39 per share in the second quarter, compared to $0.11 per share in the corresponding period of last year
- Second-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $907 million, up 39% year-over-year
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Infographic: Key highlights from Halliburton’s (HAL) Q2 2023 earnings results
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenue was $5.8 billion compared to $5 billion in the same period a year ago. Net income attributable
USB Earnings: Highlights of US Bancorp’s Q2 2023 financial results
Financial services company U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) on Wednesday announced operating results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting a decline in net income despite a 19% increase in revenues.
GS Earnings: All you need to know about Goldman Sachs’ Q2 2023 earnings results
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues were $10.90 billion, down 8% from the same period a year ago, due