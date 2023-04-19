Baker Hughes Company (BKR): Q1 2023 Earnings Summary

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) reported revenue of $5.7 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which was up 18% year-over-year.

Net income attributable to Baker Hughes was $576 million, or $0.57 per share, compared to $72 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.

Adjusted net income increased 99% to $289 million while adjusted EPS rose 85% to $0.28.

Orders totaled $7.6 billion for the quarter, up 12% YoY.