Baker Hughes Company (BKR): Q1 2023 Earnings Summary

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) reported revenue of $5.7 billion for the first quarter of 2023, which was up 18% year-over-year.
Net income attributable to Baker Hughes was $576 million, or $0.57 per share, compared to $72 million, or $0.08 per share, last year.
Adjusted net income increased 99% to $289 million while adjusted EPS rose 85% to $0.28.
Orders totaled $7.6 billion for the quarter, up 12% YoY.
Most Popular
Infographic: Key highlights from Bank of America’s (BAC) Q1 2023 earnings results
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 13% year-over-year to $26.3 billion. Net income rose 15% to $8.2
Earnings: Lockheed Martin (LMT) Q1 2023 revenue increases
Aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Tuesday said its net sales increased modestly in the first quarter of 2023, but net profit declined. The company reported first-quarter 2023 net
JNJ Earnings: All you need to know about Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 2023 earnings results
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results today. Reported sales increased 5.6% year-over-year to $24.7 billion. On a GAAP basis, the company reported net loss of