Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Cboe Global Markets’ (CBOE) Q2 2023 results

Financial services company Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE) on Friday announced an increase in revenues and adjusted earnings for the June quarter.
- On a reported basis, CBOE generated earnings of $1.57 in the second quarter, compared to a loss of $1.74 per share in the prior-year period
- Net Income allocated to stockholders was $167 million in the June quarter, vs. a loss of $184.5 million in Q2 2022
- Adjusted earnings, excluding one-off items, moved up 7% annually to $1.78 per share during the three-month period
- The bottom line growth reflects a 10% year-over-year growth in revenues to $467.1 million
- The management expects to achieve the higher end of its organic revenue growth forecast range of 7-9% in fiscal 2023
- The company reduced its 2023 adjusted operating expense guidance to $766-$774 million from the earlier forecast of $769-$779 million
