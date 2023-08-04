Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Cboe Global Markets’ (CBOE) Q2 2023 results

AAPL Earnings: Apple Q3 2023 results beat estimates; sales decline Gadget giant Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Thursday said its third-quarter 2023 sales declined modestly from last year. The results came in above the market’s projections. Net sales of the

AMZN Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Amazon’s Q2 2023 financial results Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 11% year-over-year to $134.4 billion. Net income was $6.7 billion, or $0.65 per share, compared to