Earnings Summary: A snapshot of IQVIA Holdings’ Q3 2023 results

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE: IQV), a global provider of advanced analytics solutions and clinical research services to the life sciences industry, reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023.
- Revenues came in at $3.74 billion in the September quarter, which is up 4.9% from the prior-year quarter
- Third-quarter net Income, on a reported basis, increased 7.1% annually to $303 million; EPS rose 9.4% to $1.63
- Adjusted earnings per share, excluding special items, edged up 0.4% year-over-year to $2.49 per share
- Adjusted EBITDA was $888 million during the three-month period, up 9.1% year-over-year
- R&D Solutions quarterly bookings were $2.6 billion in Q3, representing a book-to-bill ratio of 1.24x
- There was an R&D solution contracted backlog of $28.8 billion, which is up 12% year-over-year
