Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Steel Dynamics’ Q2 2023 results

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STLD), a company engaged in steel production and metal recycling in North America, reported lower earnings and net sales for the second quarter of 2023.
- Total steel shipments edged up to 3.2 million tons in the June quarter from 3.1 billion in the same period of last year
- At $5.08 billion, net sales were lower than the $6.21 billion sales recorded in the prior-year period
- The company reported strong cash flow from operations of $808 million for the quarter
- Steel Dynamics repurchased $380 million of its stock in Q2, representing 2.2% of its outstanding shares
- Net income attributable to shareholders was $812.1 million vs. $1.21 billion in the year-ago period
- On a per-share basis, earnings decreased to $4.81 in the latest quarter from $6.44 in Q2 2022
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenue decreased 3.8% year-over-year to $1.02 billion. Net income was $109.3 million, or $3.08 per share, compared to
Tesla’s margins likely to remain under pressure as it mulls more price cuts
For Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA), expanding production capacity and launching new vehicle models has been a continuous process that enabled it to emerge as the largest electric vehicle maker. But
A look at American Airlines’ (AAL) expectations for the near term
Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) were up slightly on Friday. The stock has gained 37% year-to-date. The airliner reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results a day ago,