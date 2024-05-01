Categories Earnings, Technology
Earnings Summary: Automatic Data Processing reports higher Q3 revenue and earnings
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP), a leading technology company providing human capital management solutions, Wednesday reported an increase in revenues and adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2024
- Q3 revenues increased 7% from last year to $5.3 billion; up 6% in organic constant currency
- Employer Services revenues increased 8% on a reported basis and 7% on a constant currency basis in Q3
- PEO Services revenues increased 5% in Q3; revenues excluding zero-margin benefits pass-throughs rose 2%
- Interest on funds held for clients increased 29% to $321 million; average client funds balances rose 6% to $41.7 billion
- Net earnings advanced14% to $1.2 billion in the March quarter, and adjusted earnings increased 13% to $1.2 billion
- Earnings per share rose 15% to $2.88 in Q3; adjusted earnings increased 14% to $2.88 per share
- Third-quarter adjusted EBIT climbed 12% to $1.5 billion and adjusted EBIT margin moved up 140 basis points to 29.3%
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: Key metrics from Estee Lauder’s (EL) Q3 2024 earnings results
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales were $3.94 billion, up 5% from the prior-year quarter. Organic sales increased 6%.
YUM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Yum! Brands’ Q1 2024 financial results
Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Total revenues decreased 3% year-over-year to $1.59 billion. Same-store sales declined 3%. Net income increased 5% to $314
Pfizer (PFE) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Revenues decreased 20% year-over-year to $14.8 billion. Reported net income declined 44% to $3.1 billion, or $0.55 per share,