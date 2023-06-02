Categories Earnings, Health Care
Earnings Summary: CooperCompanies (COO) reports Q2 2023 financial results
Medical device maker CooperCompanies (NYSE: COO) has announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting lower earnings despite an increase in revenues.
- Second-quarter revenue rose 6% year-over-year to $877.4 million; CooperVision revenue rose 6% and CooperSurgical revenue moved up 4%
- Net earnings per share, including special items, came in at $0.80, down 69% from last year’s earnings of $2.55
- Net income was $39.8 million in the April quarter, compared to $126.6 million in Q2 2022
- Adjusted earnings decreased to $3.08 per share in Q2 from $3.24 per share in the same period of last year
- The operating margin was 11%, lower than the 16% margin reported a year earlier
- Cash provided by operations totaled $124.2 million and free cash flow came in at $50.6 million
Stocks you may like:
Most Popular
Everything you need to know about Broadcom’s Q2 2023 earnings report
Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) on Thursday said its second-quarter 2023 earnings and revenues increased year-over-year. The chipmaker also provided guidance for the third quarter. Earnings, excluding non-recurring items, came in
HP’s (HPQ) near-term prospects look bleak as PC slump continues
Weak consumer spending and economic uncertainties are the new challenges facing the PC market which is struggling to recover from a long-drawn slowdown. HP, Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) reported a sharp
Hormel Foods (HRL): Key takeaways from the Q2 2023 earnings report
Shares of Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) were up over 4% on Thursday, following the company’s announcement of its second quarter 2023 earnings results. Sales fell short of estimates while