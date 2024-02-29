Earnings Summary: Dentsply Sirona reports higher sales for Q4 2023

Dentsply Sirona Inc. (NASDAQ: XRAY), a leading manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, reported fourth-quarter 2023 financial results, reporting an increase in net sales.
- Fourth-quarter net sales increased 2.9% year-over-year to $1.01 billion; organic sales moved up1.9%
- Net income, including special items, was $67 million or $0.32 per share in Q4, vs. a loss of $15 million or $0.07 per share a year earlier
- On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of $0.44 per share, down from the $0.46 per share it reported a year earlier
- For fiscal 2024, the company expects organic sales to be flat to up 1.5%; adjusted EPS is expected to be between $2.00 and $2.10
- The board of directors approved a 14% increase in the company’s quarterly dividend rate, from the previous rate of $0.14 per share
Most Popular
Key highlights from Hormel Foods’ (HRL) Q1 2024 earnings results
Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE: HRL) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales were $3 billion, up 1% from the same period last year. Net earnings attributable to Hormel
HP Earnings: All you need to know about HP Inc.’s Q1 2024 earnings results
HP Inc. (NYSE: HPQ) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net revenue of $13.2 billion was down 4.4% from the same period a year ago. GAAP net earnings were
CRM Earnings: Salesforce Q4 2024 profit and revenue beat estimates
Customer relationship management platform Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE: CRM) reported higher earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024. The results also topped expectations. Fourth-quarter profit, excluding non-recurring items, increased