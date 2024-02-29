Earnings Summary: Everything you need to know about Evergy’s Q4 2023 report

Electricity company Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) has announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023, reporting a decline in adjusted earnings.
- Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings and earnings per share were $61.1 million and $0.27 respectively, compared to $68.6 million and $0.30, respectively, last year
- Net income attributable to Evergy, on an unadjusted basis, was $58 million or $0.25 per share in Q4, vs. $7.5 million or $0.03/share last year
- For fiscal 2023, the company expects earnings per share to be in the range of $3.73 to $3.93; adjusted earnings are also expected to be between $3.73 per share and $3.93 per share
- The company reaffirmed its long-term adjusted EPS annual growth target of 4-6% through 2026, off the original $3.65 midpoint of 2023 adjusted EPS guidance
- The board of directors declared a dividend, on the company’s common stock, of $0.6425 per share, payable on March 22, 2024
