Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Evergy’s Q3 2023 results

Electricity company Evergy, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVRG) has announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023, reporting a decline in adjusted earnings.
- Net income declined to $351.6 million or $1.53 per share in the September quarter from $428.2 million or $1.86 per share in the same period of last year
- Unadjusted earnings, excluding special items, came in at $1.88 per share in Q3, slightly lower than the $2.00 per share profit reported a year earlier
- The company increased its quarterly dividend by 5% to $0.6425 per share
- The management revised the fiscal 2023 earnings guidance range to $3.22-$3.32 per share
- It also narrowed the full-year outlook for adjusted earnings per share to the range of $3.55 to $3.65 from $3.55-$3.75
