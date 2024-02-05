Categories Earnings, Health Care
Earnings Summary: Everything you need to know about IDEXX’s Q4 2023 report
IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a provider of pet healthcare innovation, on Monday reported higher revenues and net income for the fourth quarter of 2023.
- Fourth-quarter revenues increased 9% annually to $901.6 million; organic revenue growth was 8%
- Net income attributable to shareholders moved up to $194.52 million from $172.2 million a year earlier
- On a per-share basis, fourth-quarter earnings rose to $2.32 per share from $2.05 per share in Q4 2022
- For fiscal 2024, the management expects revenues to be in the range of $3.93 billion to $4.04 billion, reflecting a growth of 7.5-10.5%
- Full-year organic revenue growth is expected to be between 7% and 10%
- The management is looking for earnings of $10.84 per share to $11.33 per share for FY24, an increase of 8-13% as reported and on a comparable basis
