Categories Earnings, Health Care

Earnings Summary: Highlights of IDEXX Laboratories’ Q3 2023 earnings

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a provider of pet healthcare innovation, has reported financial results for the third quarter of 2023.

  • The company reported revenues of $916 million for the third quarter of 2023, an increase of 9%; organic revenue growth was 8%
  • Among the business divisions, Companion Animal Group revenue grew 9% and Water revenue rose 9%; CAG Diagnostics revenue was up 10%
  • Third-quarter earnings per share were $2.53, which is up 18% on a reported basis and 16% on a comparable basis
  • Gross profits increased by 8% both as reported and on a comparable basis, while gross margin decreased by 30 basis points to 59.9%
  • Operating margin was 30.1% in the September quarter, higher than the prior year by 100 basis points
  • The company expects full-year revenues to grow in the range of 7.9%-8.4% as reported and 8.3%-8.8% organically
  • Full-year reported operating margin is expected to be in the range of 29.6% to 29.8%

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

DBX Earnings: Dropbox Q3 2023 revenues and earnings increase

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX), a cloud-based document management platform, reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2023, aided by a 7% increase in revenues. Third-quarter earnings,

SQ Earnings: Block reports higher adj. earnings for Q3; revenues rise 24%

Payment technology company Block, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) Friday reported a double-digit increase in third-quarter revenues and adjusted profit. Total net revenue came in at $5.62 billion in the third quarter

Monster Beverage (MNST) Earnings: 3Q23 Key Numbers

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) reported net sales of $1.86 billion for the third quarter of 2023, up 14.3% from the same period a year ago. Net income increased 40.4%

Tags

Pet Pharmacypet products

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top