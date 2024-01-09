Earnings Summary: Highlights of DexCom’s Q4 2023 financial results

Healthcare company DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) announced preliminary results for the fourth quarter of 2023, reporting an estimated double-digit increase in revenues.
- Fourth-quarter revenue, unaudited, is expected to be at least $1.03 billion, which represents an increase of 26% over the same period of 2022
- US revenue is expected to be around $765 million in the December quarter, which is up 26% over the fourth quarter of the prior year
- At $265 million, international revenue is estimated to be higher by 27% from the prior-year quarter
- Stelo, the company’s new glucose sensor for people with type-2 diabetes who do not use insulin, has been submitted to the FDA for review
- For FY24, the company expects revenues of $4.15-4.35 billion, representing expected organic growth of 16-21% Year-over-year
- Full-year adjusted gross profit margin is expected to be approximately 63 – 64%
- The management is looking for an adjusted operating margin of around 20% for fiscal 2024
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
After a challenging year, will NextEra Energy regain strength in 2024?
NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) is a market-leading energy utility firm with a good track record of successfully navigating challenges. However, the business has come under pressure from higher interest
What to expect when Delta Airlines (DAL) reports Q4 2023 earnings
Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) rose 3% on Monday. The stock has gained over 18% in the past three months. The airline is slated to report its fourth
ANGO Earnings: A snapshot of AngioDynamics’ Q2 2024 results
AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) on Wednesday reported a net loss, on an adjusted basis, for the second quarter of 2024 when its revenue declined. The medical device maker also provided