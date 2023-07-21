Earnings Summary: Highlights of Huntington Bancshares (HBAN) Q2 results

Bank holding company Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ: HBAN) announced second-quarter 2023 financial results, reporting an increase in revenues.
- Net earnings, on a per-share basis, remained unchanged at $0.35 during the three-month period
- Net income attributable to Huntington was $559 million, which is 4% higher than the profit reported last year
- Net interest income increased 7% annually to $1.35 billion, while total revenues moved up 6% YoY to $1.85 billion
- At $495 million, non-interest income was up 2%; net interest margin declined to 3.11% from 3.15% last year
