Earnings Summary: Highlights of Prologis’ Q3 2023 results

Real estate investment trust Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) on Tuesday announced financial results for the third quarter of 2023, reporting higher revenues.
- Net earnings per share declined to $0.80 in Q3 from $1.36 in the corresponding period of last year
- Core funds from operations per share was $1.30, compared with $1.73 for the same period in 2022
- Total revenues, meanwhile, increased to $1.92 billion in the three-month period from $1.75 billion a year earlier
- Net earnings attributable to common stockholders was $746 million, down from $1.01 billion reported in Q3 2022
- For fiscal 2023, the management expects earnings per share to be in the range of $3.30 to $3.35
- Full-year core funds from operations are expected to be in the range of $5.58 per share to $5.60 per share
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Important takeaways from Fastenal’s (FAST) Q3 report
Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST), a provider of fasteners used in industries like manufacturing and construction, is a market leader that has consistently expanded the business by integrating into the businesses
Earnings: A snapshot of Lockheed Martin’s (LMT) Q3 2023 results
Aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Tuesday reported higher sales for the third quarter of 2023. The company also reaffirmed its full-year guidance. The company reported third-quarter 2023 net
Bank of America (BAC) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) reported its third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Total revenue, net of interest expense, increased 3% year-over-year to $25.2 billion. Net income was $7.8