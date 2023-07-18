Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Prologis’ Q2 2023 results

Real estate investment trust Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) on Tuesday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting a sharp increase in earnings and revenues.
- Net earnings per share rose sharply to $1.31 in Q2 from $0.82 in the corresponding period of last year
- Core funds from operations per share was $1.83, compared with $1.11 for the same period in 2022
- Total revenues increased to $2.45 billion in the three-month period from $1.25 billion a year earlier
- Net earnings attributable to common stockholders was $1.22 billion, up from $610 million reported in Q2 2022
- For fiscal 2023, the management expects earnings per share to be in the range of $3.30 to $3.40
- Full-year core funds from operations are expected to increase 2.2% to the range of $5.56 per share to $5.60 per share
Most Popular
Earnings: Highlights of Lockheed Martin’s (LMT) Q2 2023 results
Aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Tuesday reported higher earnings and sales for the second quarter of 2023. The company also raised its full-year guidance. The company reported second-quarter
Morgan Stanley (MS) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) reported its second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net revenues were $13.5 billion compared to $13.1 billion in the same period a year ago. Net income
BAC Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Bank of America’s Q2 2023 financial results
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenue, net of interest expense, increased 11% to $25.2 billion from the same period a year ago.