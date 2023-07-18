Categories Earnings, Others

Earnings Summary: A snapshot of Prologis’ Q2 2023 results

Real estate investment trust Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD) on Tuesday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting a sharp increase in earnings and revenues.

  • Net earnings per share rose sharply to $1.31 in Q2 from $0.82 in the corresponding period of last year
  • Core funds from operations per share was $1.83, compared with $1.11 for the same period in 2022
  • Total revenues increased to $2.45 billion in the three-month period from $1.25 billion a year earlier
  • Net earnings attributable to common stockholders was $1.22 billion, up from $610 million reported in Q2 2022
  • For fiscal 2023, the management expects earnings per share to be in the range of $3.30 to $3.40
  • Full-year core funds from operations are expected to increase 2.2% to the range of $5.56 per share to $5.60 per share

