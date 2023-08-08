Earnings Summary: Zoetis (ZTS) reports fiscal 2023 Q2 results

Animal healthcare company Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) announced operating results for the second quarter, reporting higher adjusted profit and sales.
- Zoetis’ June-quarter revenue came in at $2.2 billion, which is up 6% year-over-year
- Q2 net Income increased to $671 million or $1.45 per share from $529 million or $1.12 per share in the prior-year quarter
- Adjusted net income was $652 million or $1.41 per share in Q2, vs. $567 million or $1.20 per share in the same period of 2022
- The company delivered 9% operational growth in revenue and a 12% operational growth in adjusted profit for Q2
- The management expects full-year 2023 revenue to be in the range of $8.500 billion to $8.650 billion
- It is looking for full-year operational revenue growth of 6-8% and adjusted earnings growth of 7-9%, respectively
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Infographic: Key highlights from UPS’ (UPS) Q2 2023 earnings results
United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Consolidated revenues were $22.1 billion, down 10.9% from the same period a year ago. Net income decreased
LLY Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Eli Lilly’s Q2 2023 financial results
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenue increased 28% to $8.3 billion compared to the same period a year ago, fueled by volume-driven
Beyond Meat (BYND) reports Q2 results. Here’s everything you need to know
Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND), a pioneer in plant-based meat substitutes, on Monday reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2023 when its revenues declined in double digits. The