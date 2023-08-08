Categories Earnings, Health Care

Earnings Summary: Zoetis (ZTS) reports fiscal 2023 Q2 results

Animal healthcare company Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) announced operating results for the second quarter, reporting higher adjusted profit and sales.

  • Zoetis’ June-quarter revenue came in at $2.2 billion, which is up 6% year-over-year
  • Q2 net Income increased to $671 million or $1.45 per share from $529 million or $1.12 per share in the prior-year quarter
  • Adjusted net income was $652 million or $1.41 per share in Q2, vs. $567 million or $1.20 per share in the same period of 2022
  • The company delivered 9% operational growth in revenue and a 12% operational growth in adjusted profit for Q2
  • The management expects full-year 2023 revenue to be in the range of $8.500 billion to $8.650 billion 
  • It is looking for full-year operational revenue growth of 6-8% and adjusted earnings growth of 7-9%, respectively

