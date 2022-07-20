Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Earnings: Tesla (TSLA) Q2 revenue up 42%; profit beats estimates
Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Wednesday said its second-quarter earnings rose sharply and topped expectations. Driving the bottom-line growth, revenues increased by 42%.
Revenues of the Austin-based electric car maker advanced 42% year-over-year to $16.9 billion during the three-month period but fell short of estimates. The company produced a total of 258,580 vehicles and delivered 254,695 units, mainly comprising the Model-3 and Model-Y variants.
Earnings, excluding one-off items, climbed to $2.27 per share in the second quarter from $1.45 per share a year earlier. Experts were looking for slower growth. Second-quarter unadjusted net income moved up to $2.26 billion or $1.95 per share from $1.14 billion or $1.02 per share in the same period of 2021.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Tesla’s Q2 report
TSLA’s market value increased in the past twelve months. The stock closed Wednesday’s regular trading higher and gained further in the extended session soon after the announcement.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Earnings: 2Q22 Key Numbers
Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results. Total sales increased 10.1% year-over-year to $11.3 billion. On an organic basis, revenues grew 14.3%. GAAP net earnings rose nearly
Infographic: Key highlights from Biogen (BIIB) Q2 2022 earnings results
Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ: BIIB) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total revenue decreased 7% year-over-year to $2.58 billion. Net income attributable to Biogen Inc. was $1 billion, or $7.24
Coca-Cola (KO) remains a must-own stock ahead of earnings. Here’s why
Very few businesses enjoy such a strong brand power as The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) does, which continues to dominate the soft drink market despite stiff competition. The company has