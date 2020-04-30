Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) today reported first quarter financial results for the period ended April 4, 2020.
On GAAP basis, first quarter EPS was $0.22 vs. $0.76 in the first quarter of 2019. Total revenues declined 11% to $2.76 billion.
Shares up nearly 2% during the pre-market hours following the earnings announcement.
