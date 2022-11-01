Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Earnings: Uber Q3 loss narrows on strong revenue growth
Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) on Tuesday reported a narrower net loss for the third quarter of 2022 when the ride-hailing company’s revenues increased by double digits amid strong booking growth.
Net loss for the September quarter was $1.21 billion or $0.61 per share, compared to a loss of $2.42 billion or $1.28 per share in the corresponding period of last year. The bottom line, meanwhile, fell short of expectations.
The improvement reflects a 72% increase in net revenues to $8.34 billion in the most recent quarter from $4.85 billion in the third quarter of 2021, with all three operating segments registering strong growth. Revenues also beat estimates. At $29.12 billion, gross bookings were higher by 26%, and up 32% on a constant-currency basis.
“Our global scale and unique platform advantages are working together to drive more profitable growth, with Gross Bookings growth of 32% and record Adjusted EBITDA of $516 million,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, chief executive officer of Uber.
