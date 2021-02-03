Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE: LLY) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Jan. 29, 2021
Corporate Participants:
Kevin Hern — Vice President of Investor Relations
David A. Ricks — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Joshua L. Smiley — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Daniel M. Skovronsky — Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer
Anne E. White — Senior Vice President and President of Lilly Oncology
Analysts:
Geoff Meacham — Bank of America — Analyst
Tim Anderson — Wolfe Research — Analyst
Umer Raffat — Evercore — Analyst
Steve Scala — Cowen and Company — Analyst
David Risinger — Morgan Stanley — Analyst
Daniel Ziment — Goldman Sachs — Analyst
Chris Schott — J.P. Morgan — Analyst
Seamus Fernandez — Guggenheim — Analyst
Andrew Baum — Citigroup — Analyst
Gregg Gilbert — Truist Securities — Analyst
Ronny Gal — Bernstein — Analyst
Vamil Divan — Mizuho Securities — Analyst
Carter Gould — Barclays — Analyst
Kerry Holford — Berenberg — Analyst
