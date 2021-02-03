Categories Earnings Calls, Other Industries

Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Eli Lilly & Co  (NYSE: LLY) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Jan. 29, 2021

Corporate Participants:

Kevin Hern — Vice President of Investor Relations

David A. Ricks — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Joshua L. Smiley — Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Daniel M. Skovronsky — Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer

Anne E. White — Senior Vice President and President of Lilly Oncology

Analysts:

Geoff Meacham — Bank of America — Analyst

Tim Anderson — Wolfe Research — Analyst

Umer Raffat — Evercore — Analyst

Steve Scala — Cowen and Company — Analyst

David Risinger — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

Daniel Ziment — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Chris Schott — J.P. Morgan — Analyst

Seamus Fernandez — Guggenheim — Analyst

Andrew Baum — Citigroup — Analyst

Gregg Gilbert — Truist Securities — Analyst

Ronny Gal — Bernstein — Analyst

Vamil Divan — Mizuho Securities — Analyst

Carter Gould — Barclays — Analyst

Kerry Holford — Berenberg — Analyst

_________
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here

Upcoming events

Wed 03

EBAY eBay Inc Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Feb 3, 2021
Wed 03

FORM FormFactor Inc Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Feb 3, 2021
Wed 03

ALGN Align Technology Inc Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Feb 3, 2021

View More…

Most Popular

Chipotle Mexican Grill ends fiscal year on a disappointing note

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular market hours on Tuesday. The restaurant chain reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.6 billion, up 12% year-over-year, but

Amazon (AMZN) reports Q4 2020 earnings results; announces CEO transition

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today. Net sales increased 44% year-over-year to $125.6 billion. Net income rose to $7.2 billion, or $14.09 per share, from

Alphabet (GOOGL/GOOG) Q4 revenue jumps 23% on search power

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL, GOOG), the company that owns the world's largest internet search service, Tuesday reported a 23% growth in fourth-quarter revenues, supported by broad-based growth across all the

Listen On

Tags

Drug Manufacturer

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top