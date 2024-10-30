Eli Lilly (LLY) Q3 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Worldwide revenue was $11.44 billion, up 20% compared to the same period a year ago.

GAAP net income was $970.3 million, or $1.07 per share, compared to a net loss of $57.4 million, or $0.06 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.18.

Revenue and earnings missed expectations, sending the stock plunging over 13% on Wednesday.

For fiscal year 2024, the company expects revenues of $45.4-46.0 billion, GAAP EPS of $12.05-12.55 and adjusted EPS of $13.02-13.52.

