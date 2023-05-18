Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Everything you need to know about Applied Materials’ (AMAT) Q2 earnings
Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) on Thursday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2023, reporting a 6% increase in net sales.
Adjusted earnings of the semiconductor technology company moved up to $2.00 per share in the second quarter from $1.85 per share in the same period of 2022. Net income, including special items, was $1.58 billion or $1.86 per share in the April quarter, compared to $1.54 billion or $1.74 per share last year.
There was a 6% increase in net sales to $6.63 billion during the three-month period, mainly reflecting continued strong performance by the core Semiconductor Systems segment.
“Our longer-term outlook is very positive as semiconductors become a larger and more strategically important market globally and major technology inflections are enabled by materials engineering, creating outsized growth opportunities for Applied,” said Gary Dickerson, the company’s CEO.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Infographic: Key highlights from Alibaba Group’s (BABA) Q4 2023 earnings results
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Revenue was $30.3 billion, up 2% year-over-year. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $3.42 billion
WMT Earnings: All you need to know about Walmart’s Q1 2024 earnings results
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Consolidated revenues grew 7.6% year-over-year to $152.3 billion. Revenues were up 7.7% in constant currency. Consolidated net income attributable
Earnings: Highlights of Take-Two Interactive’s (TTWO) Q4 2023 results
Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO) on Wednesday said its fourth-quarter 2023 revenues increased sharply, aided by strong booking growth. March-quarter revenues rose 56% annually to $1.45 billion from $930