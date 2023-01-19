Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries
Everything you need to know about Fastenal Company’s Q4 2022 earnings
Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) on Thursday announced its fourth-quarter financial results, reporting an increase in sales and net profit.
Net income for the fourth quarter was $245.6 million, or $0.43 per share, compared to $231.2 million, or $0.40 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Driving the bottom-line growth, the company’s net sales increased 10.7% annually to $1.70 billion. There was an increase in unit sales during the three-month period, which contributed to the rise in net sales.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
PG Earnings: All you need to know about Procter & Gamble’s Q2 2023 earnings results
The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE: PG) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales dropped 1% year-over-year to $20.8 billion. Organic sales grew 5%. Net earnings attributable to
PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Earnings: 4Q22 Key Numbers
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) reported revenue of $5.7 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022, which was up 12% from the same period a year ago.
Infographic: A snapshot of Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2022 financial results
Energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI) on Wednesday reported an increase in fourth-quarter profit, aided by a 3% growth in revenues. Fourth-quarter earnings, excluding special items, moved up