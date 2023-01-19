Everything you need to know about Fastenal Company’s Q4 2022 earnings

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) on Thursday announced its fourth-quarter financial results, reporting an increase in sales and net profit.

Net income for the fourth quarter was $245.6 million, or $0.43 per share, compared to $231.2 million, or $0.40 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Driving the bottom-line growth, the company’s net sales increased 10.7% annually to $1.70 billion. There was an increase in unit sales during the three-month period, which contributed to the rise in net sales.