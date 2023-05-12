Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance

Everything you need to know about First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q1 2023 results

Industrial real estate company First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) announced financial results for the first quarter of 2023, reporting higher revenues and earnings.

Net income available to First Industrial Realty Trust’s shareholders was $55.9 million or $0.42 per share in the first quarter, compared to $36.2 million or $0.27 per share a year earlier. The bottom line benefitted from a 19% increase in revenues to $149.4 million.

“We established a new company quarterly record for cash rental rate change of 58% while maintaining high occupancy and securing new customers for a few of our developments,” said Peter Baccile, First Industrial’s chief executive officer.

Prior Performance

  • First Industrial Realty Trust Q4 2022 earnings infographic
  • First Industrial Realty Trust Q3 2022 earnings infographic

