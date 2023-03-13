Everything you need to know about JinkoSolar’s Q4 2022 results

JinkoSolar Holdings Co. (NYSE: JKS) has reported a double-digit increase in fourth-quarter revenues amid strong demand growth that led to a spike in shipments. The company also provided guidance for the first quarter and fiscal 2023.

Revenues of the China-based solar energy company jumped 55.8% annually to $4.41 billion in the fourth quarter. Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, excluding special items, was $45.3 million, which is higher than the profit recorded in the prior-year quarter.

On an unadjusted basis, the company reported a net profit of $102.9 million or $0.85 per ADS, compared to a loss in the corresponding period of 2021. During the quarter, total solar module shipments jumped to 16,802 MW.

