F5 Networks (FFIV): Q3 results beat estimates amid increased digital transformation

F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) reported upbeat results for its third quarter of 2020 due to the spurred demand for digitization. The company reported non-GAAP EPS of $2.18, which bettered the market’s estimated earnings of $2.03 per share. Non-GAAP revenue of $586 million surpassed the analysts’ view of $572.44 million.

FFIV stock rose about 1% in the after-market session.

For the fourth quarter of 2020 ending September 30, 2020, F5 expects to deliver both GAAP and non-GAAP revenue in the range of $595 million to $615 million with non-GAAP earnings in the range of $2.30 to $2.42 per share.

