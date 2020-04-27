Categories Earnings, Technology

F5 Networks (FFIV) Q2 Earnings: Key highlights from the report

F5 Networks (NASDAQ: FFIV) reported second quarter earnings results for the period ended March 31, 2020.

On GAAP basis, second quarter EPS was $1.00 vs. $1.93 in the second quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP EPS was $2.23, compared to $2.57 in the second quarter of 2019.

Total revenues increased 7% to $583.4 million.

Shares jumped 8% during the after-market hours following the earnings announcement.

F5 Delivers 7% Revenue Growth in Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2020

