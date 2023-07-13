Categories AlphaGraphs, Industrials
Fastenal Company (FAST) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 5.9% year-over-year to $1.88 billion.
Net earnings were $298 million, or $0.52 per share, compared to $287.1 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter totaled $243.6 million.
Prior performance
