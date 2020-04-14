Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

Infographic: Fastenal (FAST) Q1 2020 earnings review

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) reported a 4% rise in earnings for the first quarter of 2020 helped by the contribution from industrial vending and Onsite locations as well as increases in certain products related to the coronavirus pandemic. The results came in above the consensus estimates.

The business activity remained sluggish in January, February and in the first half of March, while activity weakened significantly in the second half of March in response to societal actions meant to address the coronavirus pandemic.

Fastenal Company (FAST) Q1 2020 earnings review

Past Performance

  • 4Q19
  • 3Q19
  • Fastenal Q2 profit declines 3%, misses estimates
    2Q19

Also Read:  Microsoft teams up with Sony for cloud gaming, artificial intelligence

Most Popular

Amazon (AMZN) is winning in every segment amid the health crisis

While most businesses are struggling to stay afloat during the coronavirus outbreak, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) appears to be gaining in every segment of its business. Shares of Amazon were up

IPOs filed in the first three months of 2020

2019 was a great year for the IPO market in which more than 200 companies went public in the US. The notable listings included Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER), Lyft (NASDAQ:

Starbucks (SBUX) will not lose its flavor amid the COVID-19 crisis

Starbucks’ (NYSE: SBUX) shares were up 2.4% in afternoon hours on Thursday. Over the past one month, the stock has gained over 15%. The company cut its second quarter EPS

Tags

Industrial Distribution

Related Articles

Top