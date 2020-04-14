Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) reported a 4% rise in earnings for the first quarter of 2020 helped by the contribution from industrial vending and Onsite locations as well as increases in certain products related to the coronavirus pandemic. The results came in above the consensus estimates.
The business activity remained sluggish in January, February and in the first half of March, while activity weakened significantly in the second half of March in response to societal actions meant to address the coronavirus pandemic.
