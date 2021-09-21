FDX Earnings: All you need to know about FedEx’s Q1 2022 earnings results

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) reported first-quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased to $22 billion from $19.3 billion in the same period a year ago.

The company reported a GAAP net income of $1.11 billion, or $4.09 per share, compared to $1.25 billion, or $4.72 per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted net income was $1.19 billion, or $4.87 per share.