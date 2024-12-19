FDX Earnings: FedEx Q2 2025 adjusted profit increases; revenue dips

Cargo giant FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), which completed an organizational restructuring recently, announced financial results for the second quarter of 2025.

Second-quarter earnings, excluding one-off items, were $4.05 per share, vs. $3.99 per share in the year-ago period. Unadjusted profit came in at $0.74 billion or $3.03 per share in the November quarter, compared to $0.90 billion or $3.55 per share in the corresponding period last year.

The company reported total revenues of $22.0 billion for the second quarter, compared to $22.16 billion in the second quarter of 2024.

Prior Performance