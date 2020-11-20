Foot Locker (FL) Earnings: 3Q20 Key Numbers

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total sales increased 9% to $2.10 billion, compared to the prior-year period. Comparable-store sales rose by 7.7%.
Net income was $265 million, or $2.52 per share, compared to $125 million, or $1.16 per share in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings were $128 million, or $1.21 per share.
Due to the uncertainty created by COVID-19, the company is not providing full-year 2020 guidance at this time.
Prior performance
